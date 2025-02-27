Women supporting women: dance class raises funds for My Sister's House
The event, hosted on 31st January 2025, showcased the power of women coming together to uplift and support one another. The class, designed for women over 50, demonstrated how movement and social connection can have a profound impact on wellbeing, echoing the ethos of My Sisters’ House.
“We are deeply grateful for the generosity and commitment of the Balandis Lilley Dance Class,” said Marcia, Senior Fundraising Manager from My Sisters’ House. “Their fundraising efforts help us continue providing life-changing services for women facing domestic abuse, homelessness, and mental health challenges.”
Empowering Women at My Sisters’ House
My Sisters’ House provides holistic, wrap-around support to help women regain confidence and rebuild their lives. The centre’s Thrive Programme helps women overcome barriers to employment, training, and volunteering, including high anxiety and low self-esteem. By integrating the Thrive and Wellbeing teams, My Sisters’ House ensures women receive the support they need to move forward and thrive.
A Lifetime of Dance and Dedication
The Balandis Lilley Dance Class is led by Sandra, a passionate and accomplished dancer whose career spans decades. At just 15, she was crowned the Junior British Tap Champion, and by 16, she was already teaching dance in Yorkshire before moving to Lancashire. Over the years, she has trained both children and adults, with seven of her students attending the prestigious Royal Ballet School and many others finding success in showbusiness.
Now 82 and living in West Sussex, Sandra remains committed to inspiring older dancers. The Balandis Lilley Dance Class focuses on enhancing physical awareness and stamina, with members performing routines across ballet, tap, contemporary, and acting. The class is already well-established and only accepts new members with prior dance experience.
Why Fundraising Matters
The cost of running My Sisters’ House exceeds £600,000 per year, and fundraising initiatives such as this play a vital role in sustaining its trauma-informed, needs-led services.
“This International Women’s Day, we celebrate the power of women lifting each other up,” said Marcia. “Whether through dance, support groups, or fundraising, every effort makes a difference in empowering women to thrive.”
My Sisters’ House extends its heartfelt thanks to the Balandis Lilley Dance Class and everyone who supports its mission.