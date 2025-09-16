Women’s Sport Leadership Academy 2025: A decade of supporting female leaders in sport

Women from around the world gathered in Chichester last week to take part in the Women’s Sport Leadership Academy (WSLA).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WSLA is a pioneering programme at the University of Chichester that aims to tackle gender inequality in sports leadership by providing development opportunities for women leaders from around the world.

Designed and delivered in partnership with Leading Edge Performance, the programme is organised by Dr Jordan Matthews, Senior Lecturer in Sport Management at the University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “This is my tenth WSLA, and every single one has been so different - the dynamism and diversity of the people in the room never ceases to amaze me. Working with them to identify what leadership means and what the power of leadership can be, then seeing our fantastic facilitator team work with these women to enhance and grow – it's a very rewarding week.”

The WSLA 2025 cohort

The residential week took place from 7-12 September and brought together 36 women based in 19 countries including the US, Saudi Arabia, Ecuador and Kenya, and from organisations such as multiple national Olympic committees, Scottish Swimming, The Football Association and Soccer Without Borders. The women occupy management or board positions across a range of international, national and regional sport federations, and sport-for-change organisations. All have been identified as future leaders at senior management level by their organisations, who have also committed to support their employee upon their return.

Participant Fiona Harfield, Workforce Development Manager at Scottish Curling, said: “WSLA is about like-minded people from all over the world coming together. Meeting these women and having a network of people to support and challenge me to do the best I can is so important.”

And Lwandile Simelane, of the South African Sports Confederation, Olympic and Paralympic Committee (SASCOC), said: “By attending WSLA, I was hoping to be able to determine my way forward in progressing my career, and how to best make use of my office to support women in my country, as well as gaining the skills to do so. It’s been a fantastic week, meeting so many people (and experiencing all the rain!). It’s one of the most fun weeks I’ve had and a great display of sisterhood.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s programme introduced a new mentoring initiative, connecting delegates with experienced women leaders from Leading Edge Performance’s business network across the world, to support their continued growth and collaboration beyond the residential week.

Dr Suzie Everley, Reader in the Sociology of Physical Education and Activity at the University, praised how the mentor connections will elevate the programme and benefit participants, providing bespoke training to support their individual needs.

WSLA is actively looking for sponsorship and would welcome enquiries from interested parties.

To find out more about WSLA, visit: www.wsla.co.uk.