Wonderful garden party at Westergate House

Westergate House Care Home in Fontwell had a fabulous garden party at the weekend which saw around 120 family and friends join their loved ones in the gardens of Westergate House for an afternoon of Music and Laughter.

Their Summer Party, this year named ‘A Touch Of Class, On The Grass’ saw residents and their families treated to music from a four-piece jazz band called ‘Arun All Stars’, and then join in a wonderful singalong with the ‘Pebble Beach’ Ukulele Band.

Head Chef Chris and his fantastic team put together the most amazing picnic hampers for everyone to enjoy for lunch, with all homemade sandwiches, scones and the most delicious Scotch Eggs. The team then brought out some extra special ice cream too for everyone to enjoy, with sprinkles and marshmallows and sauce to go with.

The raffle was a great success too with some amazing prizes donated from local businesses and plenty of wine, champagne and chocolates donated from family members and staff members too.

The whole team at Westergate House came together, as they always do, to produce a memorable and very enjoyable afternoon of fun and laughter for the residents and their family and friends.