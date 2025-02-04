Wood Weekend in Hastings helps to carve a better future

Visitors to a Hastings community hub can create a new hobby for themselves when a Wood Carving Workshop opens its doors.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event on Sunday, March 23, will be held at Alexandra Park Greenhouse as part of a wood-themed weekend, celebrating the sustainability of this renewable resource and World Wood Day which falls on Friday, March 21.

Booking is essential for this event which will be led by Rupert Bozeat (correct) a retired senior lecturer and course leader in furniture and product design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will be showing beginners how to carve soft, recently felled hardwood into items such as spoons or spatulas during the workshop which runs from 9.30am to 5.30pm.

Carving a hobby - a Wood Carving Workshop.

Course members will learn how to cleave a log, make billets – pieces of wood - with a carving axe, and then fashion wooden utensils from them. Tickets cost £60 with a £5.71 booking fee from Eventbrite on the greenhouse website: www.our-greenhouse.org

A Wood Market will be held on Saturday, March 22, with a variety of stalls offering demonstrations and goods for sale.

Rupert Bozeat will be selling greenwood carved bowls and spoons, plus showing how to make them. The market will also feature a demonstration of brush-making.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the Hastings and St Leonards Mens Shed, based at Ore, will partner up with the greenhouse for this event to display their work, connect with the community and highlight the importance of staying active and creative.

Carving a hobby. Rupert Bozeat shows how to make a utensil.

The Sussex trug industry, which will also have a stall at the market, is listed by the Hastings Crafts Association as being “critically endangered” – the final stage before extinction.

From April, the industry will be under the umbrella of the Sussex Trug Heritage Centre, a not-for-profit organisation that has been set up to preserve the craft in future.

The greenhouse group is creating a partnership with the heritage centre and will continue to promote it after the wood market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The greenhouse, of St Helens Road, will re-open to the public on Saturday, March 1.

Rupert Bozeat shows how to carve wooden utensils.

Winter opening house will be: Saturdays, 10.30am to 1pm, and Thursdays, 2 to 4pm. Plants and be donated or bought from volunteers.

A Seed Swap Day will also be held on Saturday March 8, when the public can bring split plants or unwanted seeds to the site. See the greenhouse website: www.our-greenhouse.org

The greenhouse can be hired for meetings, exhibitions, children’s activities, and workshops. Contact: [email protected] for more details.