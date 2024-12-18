Woodley Christmas lights up Horam

An astonishing North Pole community has been set up at Woodley in Horam,

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Hailsham's 'twinkling winter wonderland' to an illuminated town inhabited by hundreds of animated, glittering animals - Wealden has gone above and beyond with its Christmas decorations this year.

Many are set up to raise money for various charities. All they ask is for visitors to pop a few coins into a collection box while they ooh and aah at the lights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An astonishing North Pole community has been set up at Woodley in Horam, where the front of the house, its driveway and entire garden are populated with creatures from holiday folklore.

Woodley Horam

Santa Claus's reindeer are just touching down while the big man himself is practising for next week's 'overnighter.'

There's a 'swimming pool' packed with dogs, cats and woodland creatures while a heavenly choir of gnomes gets into voice for the big night. Slow coaches can even get there quicker via a classic steam train.

The whole magical destination is the brainchild of Rita and Ray Wickerfrom Little London Road who are raising money for the Alzheimer's Society charity. The switch-on is from 4.30-9.30pm every evening until January 1. They invite everyone to visit, wander up the driveway and spend some time in the garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next stop Butts Field, Hailsham where the Lloyds are switching on their lights from 4-8pm collecting for Baby Bank CIC. Look out for their two naughty little elves who, they say, will be wandering around the display each night.

Woodley Horam

Baby Bank has been compiling and distributing 200 Christmas gift bags made up individually for each child. The team shared out anything leftover with the Christmas duty team at East Sussex County Council social services and with the families of some of the local community food initiatives they attend and support.