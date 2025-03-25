Wool-a load of fun. Residents at East Hoathly care home enjoy a visit from local lambs
Residents at Lydfords Care Home were pleasantly surprised to see their new furry friends roaming around their Lounge as Pet Pals Therapy paid a visit.
Residents got to stroke and feed the lambs. They also had chance to hold the baby chicks.
General Manager Anthony said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their cute visitors today. We knew that having the lambs here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some don’t want to go on outings in our minibus. We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”
Resident Brenda was very excited by the Pet Pals’ animals: “As a child I used to love all the animals on the nearby farm. Today was very enjoyable and it was wonderful that the animals were free to roam amongst us.”