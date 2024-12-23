Wool done! Angmering Yarn Bombers crowned ‘Local Heroes’ by care home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Angmering organisation has been named the winner of a care home’s ‘Local Heroes’ competition.

The Angmering Yarn Bombers, a community group of knitters and crocheters, was awarded the top prize of £300 by the team at Care UK’s Ayton House, on Shepherds View.

The ‘Local Heroes’ competition aimed to reward local individuals, charities, groups or clubs that make a positive difference in the Angmering community.

The 18 members of the Angmering Yarn Bombers create themed knitted displays for the village square and its surroundings. To celebrate Christmas, the group recently knitted a Nutcracker-themed display with a wreath, reindeer and Santa’s sleigh.

Judges were impressed by the efforts of the group’s volunteers, who devote their time to knitting seasonal displays on a limited budget.

Joel Ignacio, Home Manager at Ayton House, said: “We’re thrilled to have crowned the Angmering Yarn Bombers as the winners of our ‘Local Heroes’ competition to help celebrate the opening of our new care home.

“The work they do to ensure our village is always looking fantastic with the wonderful seasonal features of their creations gives everybody something to talk about and is really appreciated by the whole community - well done to our winners.”

Jennifer Blake, Treasurer of the Angmering Yarn Bombers added: “We were surprised and delighted to be awarded this prize by the team at Ayton House. The £300 will enable us to buy new wool and other equipment for our displays in 2025.

“We started as a small group three years ago and are growing in size, always welcoming to new members of any ability to join us in giving pleasure to all who pass through our village. We are so glad that our efforts are appreciated.”

Ayton House is a new state-of-the-art care home providing full-time residential and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Located just on the edge of the South Downs, and close to popular seaside towns such as Littlehampton and Worthing, Ayton House is designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives.

The home has its very own cinema, hair salon, café, and large first floor outdoor terrace, along with plenty of space – both indoors and out – for relaxation and recreation.

For more information on Ayton House, call Customer Relations Manager Caroline Thomas on 01903 493201, or email [email protected]