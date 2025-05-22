Work begins to transform Chichester play areas

An exciting £800,000 project to refurbish and enhance several council-run play areas in Chichester will begin next month.

Work to upgrade Chichester District Council’s play areas at Priory Park and Whyke Oval will begin on Monday, June 2. Parklands will be next in line with work starting Monday, June 30. The new and improved play areas are expected to be opened in July, ready for children of all ages to enjoy during the school summer holidays.

Taking inspiration from the play areas’ locations and environments, each of the parks will have a unique design ‘theme’ and will feature a range of play equipment that caters for all ages and abilities.

The plans for each of the play areas are inclusive and accessible, offering a fun and creative environment for children to learn, interact, imagine and play together. These incorporate ideas and feedback from play area users, district residents, and local organisations.

Priory Park will have a castle theme to reflect the site’s Norman history, featuring a castle climbing frame and slide

When the refurbishments to Priory Park, Parklands and Whyke Oval are completed, the council’s specialist contractors will move to the next phase of the project. This is expected to begin on Monday, June 30 and will focus on transforming Oaklands Park into a flagship ‘destination’ play area. The final phase requires consent from Historic England and, if approved, will focus on delivering improvements to the Amphitheatre play area. It is hoped that this work will take place towards the end of the summer.

“It’s wonderful to have reached this exciting stage of the project, and we can’t wait to see the new and improved play areas being created,” says Councillor Mark Chilton, Cabinet Member for Finance, Corporate Services and Chichester Contract Services at Chichester District Council.

“I’d like to thank everyone who had their say on the designs that we’ll soon see become a reality — from the children, parents and carers who told us how they use the play areas and provided ideas that helped shape the initial plans, to those who took part in our public consultation earlier this year and whose comments helped us refine the final designs.

“Outside play areas are vital for helping our children develop physically, socially, creatively and emotionally, and so it’s important that they are in top condition. With the council’s £800,000 investment, we know that our improved play areas will offer an experience for a range of ages and abilities all year round.”

Each of the council’s upgraded play areas will feature unique design themes inspired by their respective locations and environments. Priory Park will have a castle theme to reflect the site’s Norman history, featuring a castle climbing frame and slide, and the designs for Parklands are coastal themed with a dolphin play panel and ‘under the sea’ tunnel. As well as being fun and enjoyable to use, the play areas will encourage creativity and will be inclusive and accessible, providing a space for everyone to play and socialise together.

Mark adds: “Looking ahead, this summer we’ll be transforming Oaklands Park into a vibrant flagship ‘destination’ play area! With the support and investment of Chichester City Council, the enhanced Oaklands Park play area will be much bigger than the current site, featuring plenty of unique, engaging and exciting activities to offer a ‘day out’ for residents and visitors alike. Our plans for this play area willbring lasting benefits to our local communities and will serve as an attractive draw for visitors, helping to boost the local economy.”

Earlier this year, the council completed a ‘light touch’ refurbishment of Florence Road play area, which included adding new items of inclusive equipment, such as a musical play station and roundabout, and renewing some of the play items with like-for-like equipment.

People can find out more about the project and see artistic impressions of the design schemes for Priory Park, Oaklands Park, Whyke Oval, Parklands and the Amphitheatre, at: www.chichester.gov.uk/childrensplayareas. On this page, residents and visitors can also find answers to a range of frequently asked questions.

