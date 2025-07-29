Work completed on new 'mobility hub' bus shelter in Hailsham Town Centre

Hailsham Town Council is pleased to announce the completion of a newly installed mobility hub-style bus shelter in the town centre, located at the busy Vicarage Field/High Street stop—one of the most heavily used bus stops in Hailsham.

The contemporary four-bay shelter features a host of upgrades as part of a broader public transport enhancement programme being led by East Sussex County Council. The initiative is funded through a £41.4 million grant awarded to the County Council by the Department for Transport as part of the national Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP).

Designed to promote accessible and sustainable travel, the new Hailsham Mobility Hub provides improved shelter for passengers, real-time bus service updates through digital screens and is intended to complement walking and cycling routes nearby. The structure emphasises both inclusivity and environmental responsibility.

Investing in Sustainable, Accessible Transit

New 'mobility hub' bus shelter in Vicarage Field/Hailsham High Street

This development builds on the Town Council's ongoing commitment to improving transport facilities. Last year, Hailsham Town Council agreed to take over the management and maintenance of additional bus shelters across the area, particularly those scheduled for major upgrades or replacements.

Among recent improvements was the installation of an eco-friendly shelter on South Road - featuring seating, reinforced glass panels, solar energy capabilities and a green 'living roof' to support local biodiversity.

The Town Council has also worked in close partnership with Wealden District Council to ensure the new mobility hub integrates seamlessly into its surroundings and meets the needs of local residents and visitors alike.

Cllr Mary Laxton, Chair of the Assets Management Committee, commented: "We're proud to see Hailsham continuing to benefit from investment in high-quality transport infrastructure. The addition of this mobility hub represents a meaningful step towards making daily travel more convenient, sustainable and accessible for everyone."

"Our commitment goes beyond installation - we're also taking on full responsibility for the upkeep of the new hub to ensure it remains safe, clean and user-friendly. This builds on our wider work maintaining other upgraded shelters around town which now offer better seating, shelter from the elements and environmentally considerate design."

Tony Lee, Operations and Facilities Manager at Hailsham Town Council, added: "This new shelter at Vicarage Field is a significant addition to Hailsham’s transport landscape, helping to create a more connected and environmentally mindful community."

"Our expanded maintenance role reflects our dedication to long-term improvements - not only providing modern infrastructure but ensuring it is well maintained and continues to serve the community effectively."

Bus Shelter Oversight and Community Involvement

Hailsham Town Council currently maintains a number of bus shelters across town, located at:

+South Road (opposite Diplocks Way)

+ South Road (Cacklebury)

+Amberstone (opposite waste depot)

+Ersham Road (opposite The Avenue)

+Ersham Road (between The Avenue and Coach Barn Lane)

+Battle Road (next to Amberstone View)

+Battle Road (near Harmers Hay junction, two shelters)

+Hawks Road (near Harebeating Drive)

+Hawkswood Road (outside shopping parade)

+Anglesey Avenue (opposite Goodwin Close)

+Anglesey Avenue (next to Farne Close)

Although these shelters are inspected regularly, the Council welcomes assistance from the public in reporting issues such as graffiti or vandalism to ensure prompt repairs.

To report damage or maintenance concerns, please call 01323 841702 or email: [email protected].