Work on drainage network at Muster Green in Haywards Heath to start in September
The work to install a completely new drainage network, which is necessary to reduce the risk of flooding after heavy rain, will affect roads and traffic islands joining the gyratory system. It will be necessary to temporarily close Boltro Road and Muster Green South (Westbound) for some of the time with diversions in place.
A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “Muster Green is both a conservation area and a busy transport hub and, together with Haywards Heath Town Council, we will let residents know when parts of the Green will need to be closed for a short while during the works.
“We apologise for the temporary inconvenience these essential works to the drainage network will cause. They are necessary to provide long-term improvements to flood risk resilience in Haywards Heath.”
Further information can be found on one.network. https://one.network/?GB143174687