Work on Piddinghoe Village Hall to start in the first week of January

Piddinghoe Village Hall Committee is grateful to villagers, supporters, and, in particular, the Platinum Jubilee Village Halls Fund, Garfield Weston Foundation, Bernard Sunley Foundation and Chalk Cliff Trust.

It is also grateful for the contribution from the Community Infrastructure Levy, Lewes District Council and Piddinghoe Parish Council. Their funding for the refurbishment of Piddinghoe Village Hall will allow work to start on site in the first week of January 2025.

The 14-week contract will be undertaken by L B Cable Limited, from nearby Iford.

The project will see the total refurbishment of an old farm building, built pre 1918 and converted to a village hall for Piddinghoe in 1972. A refurbished roof with insulation, extended and refurbished kitchen: an energy efficient heating system, damp proofing, and access for those with physical disabilities are the key elements of the project. The new toilets will be accessible even when the hall is closed.

Piddinghoe Village Hall, built pre 1918, now cold, damp and crumbling.

More funds are still needed to complete our master plan, so our fundraising continues for our kitchen, radiators and solar panels.

Sarah Woolger, Chair of the Piddinghoe Village Hall Committee said: "We are so grateful to our village and all our funders for their support. To raise £174,000 so our village hall can become warm and welcoming and become modern and energy efficient, is a huge achievement. It will allow us to put on more events and be the focus of our community."