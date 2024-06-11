Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first resident has moved into their new home at Bovis Homes’ new Walstead Park location in Lindfield.

The housebuilder has handed over the keys to the first buyer at the site off Scamps Hill, where construction work began in September 2023.

Two show homes have also been completed at the development and are now open for visitors to view.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 200 homes are being built at Walstead Park and at least 60 of these will be affordable homes to local people through low-cost rent or shared ownership.

CGI of the Walstead Park development in Lindfield.

As part of the development, Bovis Homes will be creating a 23-acre country park featuring woodland, wildlife areas and a wetland walk. It will also include children’s play areas and pedestrian and cycle links to Scaynes Hill Road and Snowdrop Lane.

Ginny James, regional sales and marketing director for Bovis Homes, said: “It’s been wonderful to welcome the first buyers into their new home at Walstead Park and we’re looking forward to seeing a new community start to form here.

“The development is in a superb location, right on the edge of open countryside and within a mile of two nature reserves – Eastern Road and Scrase Valley. In addition to this, residents at Walstead Park will also benefit from having a newly created country park right on their doorstep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve been extremely pleased with the response to our two show homes, which give prospective buyers an opportunity to picture what living at this development would be like. The three-bedroom Hayward and four-bedroom Snowdrop house types are unique to Walstead Park and offer a slight variation of layouts to meet the differing needs of families.”

Homes for sale at Walstead Park will include a mix of three, four and five-bedroom houses. A selection of properties are currently available.