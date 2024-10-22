Work starts on £27m, 103,000 sq ft urban logistics development in Southwater

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Developer Chancerygate has started construction on a new 103,000 sq ft Grade A urban logistics development in Southwater, near Horsham.

Called Audio Park, the development will comprise seven units ranging from 8,325 sq ft to 33,940 sq ft and the projected gross development value is approximately £27m. Units will be available on both a freehold and leasehold basis.

The 4.59-acre site, which was formerly a logistics hub for global manufacturers Sony, is located in a country park setting at Southwater Business Park approximately four miles south of Horsham.

Its strategic position close to the A24 between Crawley and Worthing provides excellent connectivity to the mid-Sussex and wider south coast markets.

Neighbouring occupiers to the scheme include esteemed British audio technology developers Bowers & Wilkins. Local amenities within walking distance include retail convenience stores, a pharmacy and GP surgery.

All units at Audio Park will feature electric vehicle charging points, low air permeability design and solar cells on their roofs which provide green energy on an affordable basis which occupiers receive the full benefit of.

The scheme is targeting a BREEAM accreditation of Very Good and for all units to achieve an EPC A rating as a minimum.

Chancerygate development director, Matthew Young, said: “Audio Park will satisfy the strong demand for Grade A urban logistics accommodation across Horsham and the wider mid-Sussex market.

“Our scheme will provide occupiers with new high quality, sustainable units that are available both freehold or leasehold in a strategic location, enabling them to be best placed to serve their existing and future client base.

“We are already seeing strong early interest from both local and national businesses who are looking to either expand or consolidate their existing space into our highly sustainable logistics space.”

Founded in 1995, Chancerygate is the UK’s largest urban logistics property developer and asset manager and the only one operating nationwide.

The company has offices in London, Warrington, Birmingham, Bristol, Madrid, Dublin, Lisbon and Paris. It currently has more than 1.16m sq ft of industrial space under construction or ready for development across 19 sites ranging from Edinburgh to Croydon.

Agents for the development are Graves Jenkins and JLL.