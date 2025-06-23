Work to strengthen bridge in Chichester to start in July

Works to strengthen a bridge in Chichester are set to begin next month.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday, July 21, West Sussex County Council will start work to strengthen the bridge on the B2178 St Pauls Road in Chichester so that heavy vehicles weighing up to 40 tonnes can continue to use it in the future.

The works are expected to last five weeks until late August and will be carried out in two consecutive phases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the first two-week phase of works, two-way traffic lights will manage single lane traffic flow across the bridge during the day between 8am to 5pm while the brick parapets are repaired.

Detour during work on St Paul's Bridge

During the second three-week phase, it will be necessary to fully close the bridge, and the road between Norwich Road and south of the access to Whitehouse Farm Barns, to all vehicular traffic. Traffic will be diverted along suitable B class roads that will be clearly signposted. Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times during the works across the separate and adjacent footbridge.

Work will be carried out between 7.30am and 5.30pm. No work is expected to be completed outside of these hours, but residents will be informed in advance if this needs to change.

The work has been scheduled to take place during the school summer holidays so that access to Jessy Younghusband School will not be affected at the start of the new term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “The St Pauls Road bridge is currently safe to use for all traffic. These strengthening works will future proof it so that the anticipated volume of HGVs (Heavy Good Vehicles) can continue to use it in the long term. Otherwise, a potential 40-tonne weight restriction could become necessary in the near future, requiring HGVs to make a 9-mile diversion.

“It will be necessary to close the bridge for three weeks during the second phase of works because the whole width of the highway will be fully excavated and re-surfaced. It is not possible to do this phase of the works safely in two halves due to the limited width of the road.

“Signs alerting motorists to the upcoming bridge closure and diversion will be in place before works start. The 9-mile diversion route using appropriate B roads to the west of St Pauls bridge will be clearly signposted. During this time, cars and non-HGV traffic can continue to use Brandy Hole Lane or Hunters Race, noting that both roads are unsuitable for large vehicles to use.

“We apologise for the temporary inconvenience caused by these works to strengthen the bridge. They are necessary to avoid the need for a potential weight restriction for HGV vehicles in the future.”

Further information can be found at one.network/?GB142476510