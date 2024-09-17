Work underway on new Sayers Common site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Construction work is now underway on a new development of 36 homes in the village of Sayers Common in West Sussex.

Premium homebuilder Elivia Homes is creating ‘The Woodlands’, a brand-new community on the western edge of the village. Properties will range from one bedroom starter homes to four-bedroom family properties.

There will also be affordable housing for social rent and shared ownership, as well as properties available under the Government’s First Homes scheme which helps qualifying first time buyers get on the property ladder by offering up to 50% discount on the market value of their home. Two buyers will also have a unique opportunity to build their own three-bedroom home, with self-build plots being made available.

Set within areas of stunning green open space, the properties will incorporate the very latest eco features including sustainably sourced timber-frame construction, superior levels of insulation, air source heat pumps and electric vehicle charging points.

Sayers Common is a popular village, conveniently located for historic Hurstpierpoint and the market towns of Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath. The village has a pub, a community shop and a pre-school, and there are good primary and secondary education options in the local area. A wider range of high street and independent shops, bars, restaurants and leisure facilities can all be found in the neighbouring towns and villages.

The rural location, close to the coast and the South Downs, and offering easy commuting links to Brighton and London, promises to make the new development a popular choice for first time buyers, families, professionals and downsizers alike.

The Elivia development provides significant benefits locally, including a contribution of over £600,000 towards education, leisure and infrastructure improvements.

Kevin Wawman, managing director of Elivia Homes Southern, comments: “We are delighted that work is now underway on a flagship development for Elivia which offers an enviable location and a wide range of properties to suit every buyer.

“The Woodlands builds on a successful track record for us in West Sussex, building new communities and providing much needed affordable homes whilst being sensitive to the areas in which we build. The first homes are likely to be released early next year and we’d urge buyers to register their interest now to be the first to receive updates on the development’s progress.”