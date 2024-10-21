Working together at Chestnut Tree House

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Working in children’s hospice care is a tremendous privilege. It means so much to us to get to know the special families we care for and become part of their journey. Chestnut Tree House is a joyful place, dedicated to making the most of every moment – which makes it a great place to work.

Of course, there are also difficult days and that’s why we value our colleagues so highly. When you’re having a bad day, especially when you’re working with a child at the end of their life, the support of your peers is invaluable.

Over the next few months, I’d like to introduce you to some of the people who make Chestnut Tree House the remarkable place it is – starting with Georgie, a senior nurse and clinical facilitator.

As well as working closely with our children, young people and families, Georgie trains student nurses at the start of their careers and upskills current clinical staff. This includes teaching on study days and one-to-one alongside the nurses, nurse associates and healthcare assistants on shift.

Head of Clinical Services Sharon Wheeler

Due to the well-publicised and nationwide nursing crisis, it’s vital that we retain our nurses and clinical staff and attract the next generation, so we make sure all our staff are highly clinically trained – this means children can be cared for safely by all disciplines of the team.

If you’re interested in joining Team Chestnut, please check our website for current vacancies: www.chestnut.org.uk/jobs