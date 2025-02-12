Works to start next month on Active Travel improvements in Shoreham-by-Sea

On March 3 2025, West Sussex County Council will begin construction of the Upper Shoreham Active Travel Scheme following extensive public consultation carried out in June 2024.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme will deliver improvements to cycling and pedestrian connectivity on Upper Shoreham Road, Buckingham Road and Middle Road in Shoreham-by-Sea, making it easier for residents to choose walking, wheeling or cycling for local journeys.

The consultation helped to identify key areas where pedestrians and cyclists seek to cross the road and routes frequently used by cyclists. The works, which are scheduled to take place across two phases, seek to improve safety and connectivity at these points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first phase will provide a shared cycleway link to improve connectivity between The Drive and Buckingham Park Primary School. This phase will include:

West Sussex County Council

- Installation of a parallel crossing point on Upper Shoreham Road, close to the junctions with The Drive and Buckingham Road

- The upgrade of existing crossing points

- Construction of raised tables on The Drive & Buckingham Road

- Installation of a segregated cycle lane from the junction of Buckingham Road to the junction of Upper Shoreham Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Installation of cycle ‘by-passes’ in the buildouts on Middle Road.

Phase 2 of the scheme will involve further improvements to the pedestrian crossing points and a shared cyclist and pedestrian footway route on the approach to Buckingham Primary School. Realignment of the junction at Windlesham Road and carriageway resurfacing will take place at the same time. This phase of works will be carried out during the 2025 school summer holidays.

West Sussex County Council will endeavour to keep network disruption to a minimum during the duration of the scheme’s construction.

Full details of construction dates and any required road closures or traffic management will be sent to local residents via door drop ahead of work starting. You can also keep up to date on our website yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/upper-shoreham-active-travel-improvements