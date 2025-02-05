Workshops boost opportunities for Hastings residents

Southern Housing is working alongside Education Futures Trust and Hastings Borough Council to deliver the RISE Project, a community venture encouraging people into new jobs and reinvigorating economic growth in the town.

The project is funded by the UK government, through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSP) and is led by the Let’s Do Business Group. It offers workshops to enhance skills and employment for residents of north east Hastings.

RISE is now running a new set of workshops available for 2025, with topics including cooking for all, access to welding and beauty.

Beth Sebbage, Project Officer at Southern Housing said: “We’ve over 4,000 homes in Hastings and we’re committed to supporting our residents to help boost their incomes and career prospects.

Attendees at the learning through play workshop

“RISE is a fantastic project, providing residents with both the practical skills and the confidence they need to gain new employment, as well as having a positive impact on the community.”

Successful recent training workshops have included how to be a barista, floristry, baking, DIY and childcare.

The working in childcare workshop encouraged attendees to learn about different forest school and play group activities and how they support a child’s development. Participants also had the opportunity to speak to employers, including Education Future’s Trust and In2Play, about volunteering and working in childcare.

With over 40 local nurseries, schools and playgroups within a five-mile radius of the area, this childcare-orientated course provided the ideal introduction into a potential area of work for local residents.

Attendees of the latest workshop learned about forest schools

Attendees felt the course helped them gain insight into working with children, as well as giving them a better understanding of employer expectations. One attendee said: “I’ve learnt new skills which will help me gain confidence in getting a job.”