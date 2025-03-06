World Book Day is today - and a new Book Club is being set up in the iconic Ashdown Forest

Where better to come together with others, enjoy reading, have a picnic in summer, and take in the beauty of the Forest. The first meeting will take place in May.

Ashdown Forest Chief Executive Mark Pearson said: "This World Book Day, we are reminded of the significance of the role that books play in our everyday lives.

"Books have the ability to inspire and educate at every level, they are a timeless and invaluable resource, and we look forward to celebrating in a big way.

"We have been busy hearing your thoughts and collating feedback regarding our initial ideas on the club. Bringing together local communities through a mutual love of literature, we hope to facilitate new connections and positive experiences for readers looking to engage with stimulating conversations and to share ideas.

The stunning Ashdown Forest

"Each month’s book will be voted in during the session, from a selection of choices provided by the group leader, based on both your interests and trending new releases."

Sessions will feature seasonal event elements. The first meeting will take place in may during one of Ashdown Forest’s most iconic seasons when the heather is in bloom.

They will include walks in vast expanses of purple across the heathland. There will be other activities such as picnic sessions in better weather.

The sessions will take place at the Ashdown Forest Centre in Colemans Hatch Road, Wych Cross. They are free with parking included but the books chosen will not be provided and must be acquired by those taking part.

For more details, and to share ideas, email [email protected]