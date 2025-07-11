World Chocolate Day - does it get any better?

The chef at Wadhurst Manor Care Home in Wadhurst whipped up a decadent chocolate cake with a chocolate ganache on World Chocolate Day, which residents relished after an entertaining chocolate-tasting session.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It all led to a lively discussion about favourite types of chocolate down the years, and much amusement at how their tastes differed.

One happy resident said: “I have eaten so much chocolate today it did get a little bit messy!

"The chocolate cake was lovely,"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chocolate delight

Everyone agreed World Chocolate Day is surely one of the best days of the year!

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Wadhurst Manor provides nursing care, residential care and respite care. Wadhurst Manor care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals.

For more information pleasecontact Catalin Gyulai, General Manager at Wadhurst Manor on 01892 786700 or email [email protected]