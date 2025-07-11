World Chocolate Day - does it get any better?

By Colette Duke
Contributor
Published 11th Jul 2025, 13:59 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2025, 15:12 BST
The chef at Wadhurst Manor Care Home in Wadhurst whipped up a decadent chocolate cake with a chocolate ganache on World Chocolate Day, which residents relished after an entertaining chocolate-tasting session.

It all led to a lively discussion about favourite types of chocolate down the years, and much amusement at how their tastes differed.

One happy resident said: “I have eaten so much chocolate today it did get a little bit messy!

"The chocolate cake was lovely,"

Chocolate delightplaceholder image
Chocolate delight

Everyone agreed World Chocolate Day is surely one of the best days of the year!

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Wadhurst Manor provides nursing care, residential care and respite care. Wadhurst Manor care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals.

For more information pleasecontact Catalin Gyulai, General Manager at Wadhurst Manor on 01892 786700 or email [email protected]

