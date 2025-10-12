World class jazz as Chichester group marks ten years

20/20JAZZ is celebrating ten years in Chichester with a gig by Benn Clatworthy.

Spokesman Nic Saunders said: “It is very exciting that we have developed into a club that can attract US performers.”

The gig will be on Friday, October 17 from 8-10.30pm at the Chichester Inn, 38 West Street, Chichester, PO19 1RP. Tickets on https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/2020jazz

“Internationally renowned saxophonist Benn Clatworthy will bring his powerful sound and distinctive voice to Chichester. Known for his commanding tone, lyrical improvisation, and deep roots in the jazz tradition, Clatworthy has long been recognised as one of the most exciting saxophonists on the scene today.

“A veteran of both the UK and US jazz circuits, Clatworthy first gained attention through his collaborations with jazz legends such as Horace Silver, Cedar Walton, Jimmy Cleveland, Billy Higgins, and Ndugu Chancler. Over the years, he has performed at premier venues and festivals around the world, captivating audiences with his dynamic blend of post-bop intensity and soulful expression.

“As a bandleader and recording artist, Clatworthy has released a series of acclaimed albums on labels including Fresh Sound, Mañana Music and his own Bennjazz imprint, showcasing his original compositions as well as inventive interpretations of the jazz canon. Critics have praised his recordings for their authenticity, fire and uncompromising artistry.

“Don’t miss this opportunity to experience Benn Clatworthy live, a night of world-class jazz from a master saxophonist whose playing bridges tradition and innovation.”