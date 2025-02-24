World Glaucoma Week highlights the importance of eye health checks
From March 9 to 15, World Glaucoma Week focuses once again on reminding us, our family and friends to pop a date in the diary for an eye health check-up: this vital check can detect a number of conditions and prevent avoidable sight loss.
4Sight Vision Support is supporting World Glaucoma Week, a global initiative organized by the World Glaucoma Association with the aim of alerting everyone to have regular eye and optic nerve checks to detect glaucoma as early as possible.
It is a chronic, progressive, degenerative disorder of the optic nerve that produces characteristic visual field damage and the second cause of blindness, and importantly, it is irreversible. In its early stages, it is asymptomatic and if untreated, it may progress to blindness.
4Sight Vision Support provides support and specialist information to blind and sight impaired residents throughout West Sussex, including many people living with glaucoma. In the case of glaucoma, with early treatment, the damage may be limited and sight may be saved.
4Sight Vision Support CEO Kirstie Thomas added, “We hope by raising awareness of glaucoma, it will encourage all of us to have a regular eye health check. Even those living with vision loss should continue to do so as checking for further changes in the eyes can help make the best use of remaining vision and prevent any unnecessary further sight loss.”
To find out more about glaucoma and the importance of taking care of our sight call 01243 828555 or visit www.4sight.org.uk
For more details about World Glaucoma Week visit https://www.worldglaucomaweek.org/ In addition, please contact 4SVS if you’d like to find out more about our social and walking groups in your local area.