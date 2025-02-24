World Glaucoma Week highlights the importance of eye health checks

The recent success of Chris McCausland in 2024’s Strictly Come Dancing has raised awareness of the challenges faced by those living with sight loss, and should remind us all of the importance of attending regular eye health checks.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From March 9 to 15, World Glaucoma Week focuses once again on reminding us, our family and friends to pop a date in the diary for an eye health check-up: this vital check can detect a number of conditions and prevent avoidable sight loss.

4Sight Vision Support is supporting World Glaucoma Week, a global initiative organized by the World Glaucoma Association with the aim of alerting everyone to have regular eye and optic nerve checks to detect glaucoma as early as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a chronic, progressive, degenerative disorder of the optic nerve that produces characteristic visual field damage and the second cause of blindness, and importantly, it is irreversible. In its early stages, it is asymptomatic and if untreated, it may progress to blindness.

Image: this photograph of 4Sight Vision Support’s Head Office illustrates how glaucoma can cause loss of peripheral vision of sight over time.

4Sight Vision Support provides support and specialist information to blind and sight impaired residents throughout West Sussex, including many people living with glaucoma. In the case of glaucoma, with early treatment, the damage may be limited and sight may be saved.

4Sight Vision Support CEO Kirstie Thomas added, “We hope by raising awareness of glaucoma, it will encourage all of us to have a regular eye health check. Even those living with vision loss should continue to do so as checking for further changes in the eyes can help make the best use of remaining vision and prevent any unnecessary further sight loss.”

To find out more about glaucoma and the importance of taking care of our sight call 01243 828555 or visit www.4sight.org.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more details about World Glaucoma Week visit https://www.worldglaucomaweek.org/ In addition, please contact 4SVS if you’d like to find out more about our social and walking groups in your local area.