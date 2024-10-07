World Pickleball Day 2024 to be celebrated in Hastings & Rother with Freedom Leisure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bexhill Leisure Centre and Summerfields Leisure Centre, both operated by Freedom Leisure, one of the UK’s leading charitable and not-for-profit leisure trusts, are offering free Pickleball sessions to celebrate World Pickleball Day.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This fun and exciting sport uses paddles and a plastic ball combining elements of tennis, badminton and table-tennis and is rapidly growing in popularity. World Pickleball Day helps to grow awareness of the sport and encourage people to try a game.

Summerfields Leisure Centre in Hastings will be offering a free drop in session on Wednesday 9th October 3.00 - 5.00pm and Bexhill Leisure Centre are offering a free hour of play between the hours of 11.00am - 9.00pm on Thursday 10th October. Both sessions include coaching, support and equipment for new players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toby Reed, Freedom Leisure’s Area Manager in Hastings & Rother commented, “We have seen a huge surge in popularity of Pickleball and as such, have just expanded our sessions in Bexhill. It’s a game that is suitable for all levels of fitness, ages and abilities and we have witnessed a real community of regular players who have all bonded over their love of playing the game. We really hope the free taster sessions available at Bexhill and Hastings to celebrate World Pickleball Day will tempt new players into trying the sport and becoming more active as a result.”

Pickleball is suitable for all ages and abilities

Summerfields run a regular session every Wednesday and Bexhill Leisure Centre have sessions throughout the week, or you can book a court and play yourself with friends or family. For further details of sessions call Summerfields on 01424 457691 or Bexhill Leisure Centre on 01424 731171