World Suicide Prevention Day relay in Bexhill

Just before Midnight on monday night, the first group of 16 set out to run the 5km loop around Sidley, Bexhill, starting and finishing at The Pelham Community Hub. This was the fourth annual Midnight to Midnight relay organised by RunningSpace, the award-winning Suicide Prevention project of The Pelham charity based in Bexhill.

Every hour for 24 hours on September 10th, World Suicide Prevention Day, groups of local people from across East Sussex joined RunningSpace in prayer, then set out to complete a 5km route to raise awareness of suicide, to support people who might be struggling to hold on to life, or who have lost a loved one to suicide.

Big shout out especially to an amazing group of 20 young people from the Youth Group at Beulah Baptist Church who ran and walked through pouring rain at the 6pm slot without one word of complaint to #ChampionLife #BeatSuicide.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue join RunningSpace to #ChampionLife and #BeatSuicide

Thank you to Rustico for providing us with pizza, to Western Road Fruitiers for donating fresh fruit throughout the day, for Happy Tails Vets who supplied emergency cable ties for the route signs blown down by the afternoon wind, for Bexhill Town Council for sponsoring the signage, and to the residents of Sidley for cheering us all on around the route.

All in all, 122 people completed 180 loops, running and walking a massive 558 #MilesOfHope

World Suicide Prevention Day is just one day of the year, but RunningSpace continues to walk and run #MilesOfHope for the other 364 days through it's RunningSpace groups based in East Sussex and Kent. We use learning to run as the platform to build faith, resilience and relationship, #ChampioningLife and #BeatingSuicide, one step at a time. Groups are FREE to join, and lead by England Athletics qualified Run Leaders. See our online timetable and social media for details, or contact [email protected], 07544 883505 for more information.

Thank you to everyone involved, please put 10th September in your diaries for next year!

Much love from the staff and volunteers at The Pelham Community Hub