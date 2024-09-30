Worried households urged to contact local advice service as energy bills rise
Local community energy co-operative Energise Sussex Coast (ESC) is urging East Sussex residents who are worried about managing their energy bills this winter to contact its free energy advice service. Members of the public can visit one of ESC's free community energy advice stalls (see below) or book a free appointment by ringing or texting 01424 390 062.
The invitation comes in the week that the energy price cap increases by 9% - a move that is expected to push an additional 400,000 more UK households into fuel poverty – and follows in the wake of the government's decision to withdraw the Winter Fuel Payment from roughly 10 million pensioners this year.
Founded in 2012, local community benefit cooperative Energise Sussex Coast works to tackle the climate crisis and energy injustice through community-owned renewable power and energy-saving schemes. Its free Energy Advice service helps local residents to bring down the cost of their electricity, gas and water bills.
In October ESC will be holding stalls at venues around East Sussex, and has just launched a series of new community drop-in sessions at Eastbourne and Hastings libraries:
Eastbourne Library (Grove Rd, BN21 4TL), 10am - 12pm, Wed 16 Oct and Wed 30 OctHastings Library (Brassey Institute, 13 Claremont, TN34 1HE), 10am – 12pm, Tues 8 Oct and Tues 22 Oct
A full list of times, dates and locations for October can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/energyadviceoct24
In the twelve months to March ESC was able to support 943 local households with energy advice, providing them with over £170,000 financial benefit in grants, debt write-offs, fuel vouchers and bill-savings from energy-efficiency measures.
Energise Sussex Coast's director Kate Meakin said: 'Tragically, we are expecting yet another very busy winter with the new price hike coming just as people are put their heating on. This price rise is also taking place alongside the termination of several valuable support schemes such as the Cost of Living payment and the end of the universal Winter Fuel Allowance for older people. I hope that anyone who is worrying about how they will manage their bills will get in touch with our community energy advice service. We are here to help everyone.'
