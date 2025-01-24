Worshipful Master Jack Strachan celebrates 80th birthday and a lifetime of service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Ordinges Lodge No. 6866 was filled with warmth and admiration as over 60 fellow Masons gathered to celebrate the 80th birthday of Worshipful Master Jack Strachan. The event was a tribute to his remarkable life of service, charity, and dedication, with over £2,000 already raised this year in his ongoing fundraising efforts. The evening was filled with speeches, toasts, and reflections on a lifetime of commitment, as friends and colleagues reminisced about his many contributions to the community and beyond.

Jack, who was elected Master of Ordinges Lodge in 2024, has lived a life defined by commitment—not only to Freemasonry but also to the British Armed Forces and public service. His leadership has left a lasting impression on numerous organizations, and his ability to inspire those around him has been a defining characteristic of his distinguished career.

Over Four Decades in Uniform

His distinguished military career spans more than 40 years, including 22 and a half years in the Regular Army, 16 years in the Territorial Army (TA), and six years as the Public Relations Officer for Sussex Army Cadets. His journey in the military began as a young recruit, where he quickly demonstrated his aptitude for leadership and operational efficiency. Rising through the ranks, he became known for his strategic mindset and unwavering dedication to his duties.

Jack's Brithday celenration cake for over 60 people

He was promoted to Major in 1995 and played a key role in military restructuring, most notably submitting a successful case in 1996 to consolidate several small laundry units into a single entity. This led to the formation of 710 Laundry Squadron RLC on October 1, 1997, with Jack being its first Officer Commanding. Under his leadership, the squadron flourished, demonstrating remarkable operational effectiveness and a strong sense of camaraderie among its personnel.

His leadership was further recognised when he invited Sir Tony Baldry to become Honorary Colonel of the squadron, which quickly reached a full strength of 96 personnel, with a waiting list of aspiring recruits. Jacks’ commitment to the profession of military laundering extended into civilian honours, as he became a Freeman of the Worshipful Company of Launderers in 1997, followed by the Freedom of the City of London and a liveryman of the Worshipful Company of Launderers. These accolades underscore his influence and dedication to his field, ensuring high standards in both military and civilian laundry services.

In 1998, he helped establish an enduring relationship between 710 Squadron and the Worshipful Company of Launderers, with the prestigious Silver Medal of Achievement awarded annually to the squadron’s top soldier at the company’s banquet. This initiative not only honoured excellence but also strengthened the ties between military service and professional craftsmanship, reinforcing the importance of skill and discipline in both arenas.

Honours and Recognition

Jack Strachan Master of Ordinges Lodge, Worthing Celebrating his 80th Birthday

Strachan retired from the TA on age grounds in 2000 but was awarded the Efficiency Medal (Territorial) in recognition of his service. In the New Year 2001 Honours List, he was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (Military Division), with the medal personally presented by Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace. His award in the Military Division signifies its precedence over the civilian equivalent, highlighting the impact of his contributions. The recognition of his efforts on such a prestigious platform stands as a testament to his unwavering service and the respect he has earned from both his peers and higher authorities.

Following his retirement from the TA, he extended his military service by joining Sussex Army Cadets as County Public Relations Officer from 2022 until finally retiring from military service in 2007. His role involved extensive outreach and engagement with young cadets, fostering a sense of discipline, responsibility, and service among future generations. His work helped shape the future of many young individuals who looked up to him as a mentor and leader.

His legacy of leadership extended beyond the military when he was installed as Master of The Worshipful Company of Launderers in 2019, continuing for a second term due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His time as Master saw the company navigate through unprecedented challenges while maintaining its traditions and values. His leadership ensured that the organization remained resilient and continued to support its members during difficult times.

A Life of Leadership and Charity

Now, as Worshipful Master of Ordinges Lodge, Strachan continues to lead with distinction. His dedication to the Lodge and his charitable endeavours remains at the forefront of his priorities. His ability to inspire and mobilize others has resulted in significant fundraising achievements, benefiting numerous charitable causes. His passion for helping others is evident in his unwavering commitment to making a difference in the lives of those in need.

His lifelong dedication to service, leadership, and charitable efforts was rightfully celebrated at his milestone birthday. Surrounded by his Masonic brethren, Strachan ‘s legacy remains an inspiration to all who have had the privilege of knowing and serving alongside him. The evening’s celebrations were a fitting tribute to a man whose life has been dedicated to the values of duty, honor, and unwavering commitment to others. His journey serves as a reminder of the profound impact that one individual can have on multiple spheres of society, leaving an indelible mark for generations to come.