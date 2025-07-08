Worth Park Crawley leads the way in biodiversity

Crawley Borough Council is delighted that Worth Park has been recognised by Plant Heritage for its National Plant Collection® of Achillea filipendulina and Achillea millefolium cultivars holding an impressive 64 taxa (distinct types of plants) which is the biggest collection of its kind in the UK.

The Achillea collection is more than just a curated selection, it stands as a living library, safeguarding genetic diversity and providing a vital resource for scientific research, climate resilience, and pollinator conservation.

Plant collections such as this play a crucial role in halting biodiversity loss, a key element of the council’s recently updated climate and nature emergency declaration. By preserving and cultivating rare and endangered plant species, these collections safeguard genetic diversity, which is essential for the resilience and adaptability of ecosystems.

Maintaining diverse plant collections not only protects the beauty and variety of the gardens at Worth Park but also supports scientific research and the development of new plant varieties. As climate change and other environmental challenges continue to threaten plant species worldwide, the conservation work carried out by the team at Worth Park and by other similar institutions is more important than ever.

Councillors with Achillea filipendulina at Worth Park

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, Councillor Nick Hilton, Cabinet member for Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change and Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing, recently took a tour of Worth Park to find out more about the biodiversity work the park is doing.

The tour included the national Achillea collection as well as the Beth Chatto garden, a climate-resilient planting initiative, showcasing drought-tolerant, pollinator-friendly species to support biodiversity and soil health. Councillors also saw the Urban Meadow which has been expanded demonstrating the council’s continued commitment to wildflower planting which increases pollinator habitats, soil health and ecosystem stability.

In addition, the councillors heard about the Camellia (Worth Park Heritage Collection) which has recently been awarded full National Plant Collection® status in the historical category by Plant Heritage. This recognition celebrates years of research, verification and conservation work, affirming the historical and horticultural significance of Worth Park’s Camellia collection within the national landscape. The award also acknowledges the park’s legacy and vital role in local heritage.

On their tour, councillors also saw the Victorian Fountain which was designed by James Pulham, a famous Victorian landscaper, as well as the impressive rose garden.

Achillea millefolium

Councillor Nick Hilton said: “We are extremely proud of how Worth Park has continued to flourish, achieving prestigious recognitions and making significant strides in biodiversity conservation, heritage preservation, and community engagement.

“Plant collections such as the Achillea filipendulina and Achillea millefolium collections are more than living archives — they are critical tools for biodiversity conservation, climate resilience, and public education. In collaboration with Plant Heritage, Worth Park continues to play a vital role in conserving historically significant varieties such as these.

“Worth Park is a fantastic asset for Crawley with its beautiful gardens, Victorian fountain, Arboretum, lake, croquet lawns and tennis court and I would encourage local residents to go along and enjoy this summer.”