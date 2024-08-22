Worth Park wildflowers become beautiful art

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An experimental meadow of wildflowers at Worth Park has been turned into works of art by a nonagenarian painter.

The meadow was laid with biodegradable matting with the aim of increasing wildflower plant diversity, which in turn provides an essential food source for pollinators as well as other wildlife.

Beryl Hovell has tracked the development of the park’s meadow area over the past three years. She created her first artwork in 2022, at the age of 90, and has recently completed her third painting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All three paintings are on display in the Community Room at Worth Park.

Year one painting.

Beryl said: “My friend Jackie, who is one of the volunteer gardeners at Worth Park, took me to see their newly seeded wildflower meadow in 2022. What a lovely colourful sight. As an artist it inspired me and once that vision was in my head, I had to paint it on canvas.

“A year later I painted it again. It was interesting to see the differences and variations in growth, flowers, and colours.

“In 2024 I saw it for the third time. Now there were more grasses and fewer flowers. When the wind caught the grasses, I loved the movement and tried to capture it in the painting together with small dots of colour emerging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A photograph can capture one view, but an artist can condense a number of views into one and also inject a feeling of movement that a camera cannot.”

Year two painting.

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing at Crawley Borough Council, said: “Worth Park is a wonderful place, and Beryl’s paintings really capture the beauty of the wildflower meadow.

“I’m grateful to Beryl for allowing us to display her artwork in the park for visitors to enjoy.”

For more information about Worth Park visit crawley.gov.uk/worthpark and worthparkfriends.org