Worthing Borough Council vote to endorse a call for a Fossil Fuel Treaty

Supporter of the call for a Fossil Fuel Treaty gather before the vote

On Tuesday 17th December 2024 Worthing Borough Council voted to back a motion endorsing the global call for a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty. The council joins a growing global coalition of councils, organisations and countries calling for a planned phase out of fossil fuels. Locals from Worthing Climate Action Network and Global Justice Worthing have been assisting the council with the motion, which was tabled by Councillor Ian Davey of Worthing Green Party.

The motion means that the council formally endorses the goals and vision of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty which are:

1. A global just transition: for every country, worker and community, including through support to transition away from fossil fuel dependence, scaling up access to renewable energy, and allowing for economic diversification for fossil-free development pathways.

2. Non-proliferation of fossil fuels: Preventing the proliferation of coal, oil and gas by ending all new exploration and production.

3. A fair phase out: in line with the 1.5°C global climate goal, in a manner that is fair and equitable, where wealthy nations with the capacity and historical responsibility for emissions transition fastest.

Dereck Prentis, member of WCAN and Global Justice Now said: “We need this Treaty to stop the damage that climate change is wreaking on our planet and on the most vulnerable countries & their peoples.”

Councillor Ian Davey said, “We are delighted that Worthing Council has agreed to our request to join other councils in Sussex in the worldwide movement calling for a global Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty. Whilst individually we are small, together we are many and powerful. Only by acting together will we be able to face up to the challenge of global climate change."

Many scientists are warning of rapidly escalating climate change, caused by carbon dioxide emissions, and its potentially devastating impacts. Research shows that coal, oil and gas are responsible for close to 80 percent of all carbon dioxide emissions since the industrial revolution.

In 2023, the International Energy Agency warned that phasing-out fossil fuel production, and fast-tracking progress towards safer and more cost-effective solutions, will require unprecedented international cooperation.

Many campaigners now contend that the spread of fossil fuels will lock in catastrophic climate change. Supporters of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty are urging as many governments as possible to endorse the proposal and advance an equitable energy transition.