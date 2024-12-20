Worthing bus driver spreads Christmas cheer for the community

For the third year running, Mark Gretton, a dedicated Worthing bus driver for Stagecoach, has donned the red suit and white beard to bring festive joy to children in Angmering. What began as a spontaneous request during his regular route has blossomed into a cherished tradition of community spirit.

Two years ago, while driving a Stagecoach bus dressed as Santa, Mark was approached by a member of the Friends of St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School in Angmering. They asked if he might be willing to help at their Christmas Fayre, an event organised by the St Wilfrid’s School Parents Association to raise funds for the school. Mark, eager to give back to the community, happily volunteered his time and festive enthusiasm to support the cause.

Since then, Mark has returned annually to St Wilfrid’s School, which is located along Stagecoach’s Service 9 route. His latest visit saw him bringing festive cheer to over 120 children and helping to fundraise through their Christmas Fayre. This contribution will go towards enriching the school’s resources and programs.

“It’s great fun, and the kids absolutely love it,” Mark shared, reflecting on his third year as the school’s volunteer Santa.

The St Wilfrid’s School Parents Association expressed their heartfelt thanks for Mark’s ongoing support. “We are so thankful to Mark for volunteering his time year after year to bring smiles and festive cheer to our children. His presence not only delights the kids but also helps us significantly with our fundraising efforts, which help to support the school,” they shared.

St Wilfrid’s School, known for its inspiring vision statement—“Ensure that all pupils will achieve the very best they can in an outstanding learning environment, knowing they are loved by God!”—places a strong emphasis on fostering growth and ambition in its students. The school’s motto, “Aim High, Believe and Achieve,” aligns beautifully with the heartwarming generosity displayed by Mark.

The school’s Christmas Fayre is a vital fundraiser, and contributions like Mark’s involvement make a meaningful difference. Stagecoach South is proud to support and share initiatives by staff like Mark who go above and beyond to make a positive impact on their local communities.

This story is a testament to the power of community connection and the joy that comes from giving back. Mark Gretton’s selfless act of spreading Christmas magic demonstrates how small gestures can create lasting impacts.