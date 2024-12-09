Worthing care home brings festive fun to life with Elf Day celebration

Residents and staff at Cavell House Care Home near Worthing, part of the Larchwood Care group, embraced the holiday spirit this week with a joyful celebration of Elf Day, a nationwide event raising awareness for Alzheimer’s Society.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The care home was transformed into a festive wonderland as staff donned their best elf costumes to bring a touch of Christmas magic to residents.

The day featured an array of holiday-themed activities, including Christmas tree decorating and Christmas crafts, with Christmas music playing to sing along to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elf Day is an annual initiative designed to bring communities together in a fun and festive way while raising funds to support dementia care and research.

Staff dressed up as Santa's little helpers.

Julie Slater, home manager said: “Elf Day is always a highlight of our calendar. It’s heartwarming to see how much joy and laughter it brings to our residents. At the same time, we’re proud to support the Alzheimer’s Society and their incredible work for people affected by dementia.

"It’s a day that reminds us all of the importance of community, compassion, and fun.”

The event was met with smiles and laughter all around, with residents, and staff joining in to make the day truly memorable.

Funds raised during the celebration will help Alzheimer’s Society continue their vital work supporting those affected by dementia and their families.