Worthing care home celebrates “Wear it Orange Day” - honouring amazing care team

Last month, as we stepped into the bright autumn season, with shades of orange everywhere, St Mary’s Care Home in Worthing, proudly joined care homes across the country in celebrating “Wear It Orange Day” by The Care Workers’ Charity (CWC) as part of the Professional Care Workers’ Week 2025 (September 12th – September 19th) - a wonderful event recognising the dedication, compassion, and resilience of care workers across the UK.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff dressed in bright orange outfits, as our team and residents came together to celebrate the incredible people who make every day brighter, creating a cheerful atmosphere that perfectly reflected the spirit of the day.

To make the day even sweeter, our talented chef and activities team prepared a tempting table of homemade cakes and sweet treats, and the smiles around the room said it all!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the biggest surprise came from our residents themselves. In one of their activity classes, the residents secretly crafted personalised keyrings for each member of our care team. A small but meaningful way to say “thank you” for all the kindness, patience, and dedication they show every single day.

St Mary's Care Home, Worthing

The “Thoughts Tree” was another highlight, beautifully decorated with heartfelt messages from residents sharing how much the carers at St Mary’s Care Home mean to them. Each note was a touching reminder of the deep bonds and a sense of family that St Mary’s care home upholds.

Our Care Home Manager, Michelle Lecheminant, said: “We have a very family-feeling environment here at St Mary’s and we make sure that whatever we do, our residents are happy and enjoy it to the fullest.”

A QR code was displayed at the home for anyone wishing to make a donation in support of the event. x8g3qyt

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wear It Orange Day was filled with lots of happiness, care and gratitude at St Mary’s Care Home, reflecting the true sense of a welcoming place to live and work.

St Mary's Care Home, Worthing

To our incredible carers - thank you for everything you do. You truly are the heart of St Mary’s Care Home.

To find out more about life at St Mary’s Care Home, arrange a visit, or speak to our friendly team, contact us on: 01903 259 947 or [email protected]