Worthing care home residents enjoy a memorable trip to Wakehurst Place

Residents from Guild Care’s Caer Gwent residential care home in Worthing recently enjoyed a sunny afternoon exploring the stunning grounds of Wakehurst Place in Sussex. The trip was part of a series of outings chosen by residents and designed to promote independence, choice, and wellbeing.

The trip, organised by Health & Wellbeing Coordinator Sammy Paynter, saw 20 residents and staff board the minibus with a picnic supper in hand and great anticipation. With help from the home's dedicated volunteers and the transport team, drivers Pat and Dave included, the group set off after lunch, arriving at Wakehurst for an afternoon enjoying nature.

Owned by the National Trust and managed by the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, Wakehurst spans 500 acres and is home to the world-renowned Millennium Seed Bank.

“This was a wonderful chance for residents to continue living life to the full, surrounded by friends, family, and the natural beauty of Sussex. Wakehurst really lived up to all expectations, it was amazing,” said Sammy. “It’s so important to me that residents feel connected to the world around them and get to enjoy the places they love.”

The gardens at Wakehurst Place are stunning at this time of year.

Earlier in the year, residents were asked where they would most like to visit, and Wakehurst Place was a popular choice alongside garden centres, the seafront, pub lunches, and even pottery painting. Sammy and her team work hard to turn these ideas into reality, with the support of Guild Care’s carers, volunteers, and the transport and catering teams.

For the Wakehurst trip, each resident was asked in advance what kind of sandwich they’d like, and the catering team prepared a generous picnic complete with crisps, biscuits and drinks. The group found a shaded spot near the Millennium Seed Bank to enjoy their meal together.

Yvonne, one of the residents on the trip, described the experience as “amazing,” while her daughter Sam, who joined her for the day, said the best part was “having a picnic and being all together.”

The weather was also on their side as it turned out to be the hottest day of the year so far. Staff made sure everyone was prepared with sun hats and lotion. “There wasn’t a cloud in the sky which was such a bonus and the smiles on everyone’s faces were priceless,” Sammy added.

The perfect spot to take in the beauty of nature.

Michelle, a member of the care team who accompanied the trip, said, “The best part for me was seeing the residents enjoying themselves, having fun, and of course, the ice cream!”

The group returned to Caer Gwent just before 7pm, tired but delighted by the day’s adventures.

The trip to Wakehurst is just one of many outings arranged for Caer Gwent residents. “We can’t wait for the next excursion,” added Sammy, “and fingers crossed the sun shines brightly on us again!”

For more information about the varied social life and the many activities for residents living at Caer Gwent, contact Guild Care’s friendly Customer Relationship team on 01903 327 327 or visit www.caergwent.org.