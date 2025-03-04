Worthing care home residents enjoy a virtual trip to France as health and wellbeing coordinator marks nine years at Caer Gwent
The popular armchair travel session ‘transported’ residents to France through a mix of interesting and engaging activities. French café music set the scene while Sammy shared interesting facts about the country. Residents then reminisced about their own holidays to France, and together they explored eight of the top destinations, with Paris, unsurprisingly, taking the number one spot.
Adding to the experience, the group practised a little French, with two residents impressing everyone with their language skills. The afternoon was topped off with a tasting of madeleines, delicious little French cakes, which were enjoyed by everyone - along with a slightly more English cup of tea!
At the end of the session, resident Heather took a moment to thank Sammy for the effort that goes into organising such events. Heather said, “Ladies, I am sure you will all join me in thanking Sammy for a wonderful, fun afternoon and for all the hard work that Sammy puts in to give us an afternoon like today,” she said.
Her words were met with applause, and in response, Sammy shared how much joy these activities bring to her as well. Sammy said, “It is always so wonderful to see you all enjoying yourselves. This has never really been a job to me - it is like being with my friends and family!”
Looking ahead, next month’s armchair travel session at Caer Gwent will whisk residents to Ireland in celebration of St Patrick’s Day.