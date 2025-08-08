Worthing care home scores 10 out of 10 on national care home review website

Merriman Grange, a luxury care home in Worthing, has received the ultimate rating from residents, their families and friends, scoring 10 out of 10 on carehome.co.uk, the Trustpilot of the care home industry. Carehome.co.uk publishes reviews of 16,458 care homes and less than 1% of the care homes have an overall rating of 10 out of 10.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carehome.co.uk collates its scores from a range of criteria including care and support, residents being treated with dignity, staff, facilities, activities and the quality of the food.

Natalie Birch, General Manager, Merriman Grange, part of the Cinnamon Care Collection, explains, “Carehome.co.uk publishes reviews from people who have genuine insight into the care and facilities that we provide. Receiving top marks on this site and receiving such incredible reviews from residents, their family and friends is a huge testament to the hard work, dedication and care provided by the whole team at Merriman Grange. We feel it is a real privilege to care for our residents and we always try to go the extra mile. Our care home has only been open for three months and we are all thrilled to have reached this amazing milestone at such an early stage. We are now excited about building on our success, continuing to stand out for delivering exceptional care.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reviews for Merriman Grange, for residential, respite and dementia care are glowing, including:

Staff and residents at Merriman Grange care home celebrate 10 out of 10 rating

Niece of a resident: “I have only highest praise for all of the staff and facilities at Merriman Grange. The home is equal to that of a 5 star hotel with amazing care, service and food. Every staff member is friendly and approachable and clearly loves their job and where they work. Our uncle was very nervous and hesitant to make the move to a care home, but if we had known how happy he was going to be here, we would have made the move a long time ago. He is the happiest we have seen him in a long time.”

Relative of a resident: “We were so pleased to find Merriman Grange having found it difficult to find a care home for my relative which ticked all the boxes. As soon as we walked in, there was the feeling of a 5-star hotel which continued as we met staff and saw the lovely decor and facilities for the residents, the bedrooms, the lounges, the dining room beautifully laid out and the balconies…..My relative receives the kindness and professionalism she requires with patience and support to lead her life as she wants to. It is a great relief to find a home she can now call 'Home'.”

Daughter of a resident: “We've seen a lot of care homes over the past few years and Merriman Grange is exceptional. Nothing is too much trouble for the excellent carers. They don't just provide care for the residents but you get the impression that they also really do care about the residents as individuals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Merriman Grange is on Warren Road and provides exceptional residential, dementia and respite care, set within a stunning care home environment. The care home has 73 spacious ensuite bedrooms and 4 luxurious one-bedroom care suites, ideal for couples. It also has outstanding communal areas including a café, a dining room and a cinema, and a talented team of chefs who serve delicious home cooked meals and snacks. A varied programme of activities is on offer to residents, including gardening, baking, drum fitness and arts & crafts, ensuring that residents are in a stimulating environment.

Merriman Grange is part of the Cinnamon Care Collection which, for the past eight years, has been recognised as a top 20 care home group by Carehome.co.uk. For further information, visit www.cinnamoncc.com/merriman-grange