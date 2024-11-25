Worthing charities collaborate to combat social isolation

Worthing’s leading social care charity, Guild Care, has partnered with Henna Foundation to foster an inclusive and supportive community for all. Both charities are dedicated to reaching new communities and reducing social isolation.

Warren Fabes, CEO of Guild Care, said: “Our goal is for all people in need of care to live fulfilling, safe and secure lives, so we are delighted to collaborate with the Henna Foundation to extend our reach and support more individuals in need. Our joint initiative brings together our complementary skills and resources, helping to foster greater cultural awareness at a local level.

“This partnership will also help to ensure care and support services are accessible to everyone, including underrepresented groups. We look forward to working together with Henna and her team to combat social isolation.”

Guild Care has been supporting the local community for almost a century. Through its wide range of services, the charity supports older people, people living with dementia and children & adults with learning disabilities. Guild Care strives to reduce social isolation and social stigma, ensuring that people feel loved, cared for, connected, and accepted for who they are.

Cllr Henna Chowdhury, founder of the Henna Foundation, became a Patron of Guild Care earlier this year and has long championed its work. She has lived in Worthing since 1986 and is a former Mayor of Worthing. Elected in 2019, Henna Chowdhury now serves as the Borough Councillor for Gaisford Ward and as County Councillor for Tarring.

Henna said: “Our collaboration with Guild Care is a pivotal moment for the Henna Foundation, which seeks to empower women from South Asian and other minority communities by providing them with the resources and support they need to overcome challenges and unlock their full potential.

“I’m delighted to collaborate more with Guild Care as we work together to make a meaningful and lasting impact, building a future where everyone can thrive.”

The Henna Foundation will host women’s groups at Guild Care’s offices, providing a central space for people to come together in a safe space for mutual support and discussion. Joint programs will focus on inclusivity and cultural sensitivity, showing that services offered by both charities are accessible to all.

More information about each charity can be found online at guildcare.org and hennafoundation.org.uk