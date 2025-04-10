Worthing charity seeks volunteer befrienders to help combat loneliness

By Bridget Cordy
Contributor
Published 10th Apr 2025, 11:57 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2025, 12:04 BST
Worthing’s leading social care charity, Guild Care, is inviting local residents to step forward to join their team of volunteer befrienders who help combat loneliness in the community. The charity is looking for friendly people who can spare a little time each week to provide companionship, whether through a friendly chat over a cup of tea, playing a board game, or simply being there to listen.

“Volunteering with Guild Care has been an incredibly rewarding and fun experience,” says Sandra, a volunteer befriender with Guild Care. “Anyone considering volunteering as a befriender should just go for it! Be open, kind, and ready to have fun. You'll make a real difference in someone’s life while having a great time yourself.

"The highlight has been the wonderful relationship I've built with the person I befriend. We have a weekly chess game, and it’s become a special time for both of us. Not only does he look forward to our matches, but I also have a lot of fun playing. My chess skills have improved quite a lot too!”

Elizabeth Lang, Volunteer Manager at Guild Care, is keen to hear from more people who would consider volunteering for the social care charity, whether they’ve volunteered before or are considering it for the first time.

Guild Care's volunteer befrienders can make a real difference to people's lives

"We’d love to hear from anyone thinking of becoming a volunteer. You really can make an incredible difference in someone’s life, and we hope you enjoy it too,” said Elizabeth.

“Even if you can only spare an hour a week or a fortnight, that time could mean the world to someone else. We’ll help find the perfect role for you - so why not give it a try? We’re here to guide and support you in your new role as a volunteer befriender."

Those interested in volunteering can visit www.guildcare.org, or contact Guild Care’s dedicated volunteer team via email at [email protected] or by calling 01903 600602.

Even a small amount of time can make a significant impact on someone’s life.

