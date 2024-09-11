Worthing charity’s first ‘Walk With Purpose’ proves popular with fundraisers
“A huge thank you to everyone who stepped out to Walk With Purpose and congratulations on completing your fundraising walk, many achieved it with impressive speed!” said Sophie Barton, event organiser at Guild Care, who also paid tribute to the charity’s volunteers who helped make it such a positive and enjoyable day.
The weather stayed mostly fine bar a couple of light showers and the sea views were, as ever, spectacular. Walkers opted for either a 10k walk, a 5k walk, or a shorter distance that they were able to manage, all ending back at Beach House Grounds where a family festival awaited them.
After a brisk warm-up to music led by Charlotte Embleton from Southdowns Leisure, walkers were raring to go as Jack ‘The Lad’ Hayes from More Radio sounded the klaxon. Participants set a quick pace as they marched in the direction of Sea Lane Café, encouraged by a samba band by the pier to keep their walking spirits high.
After the 10k walkers headed off, it was time for the 5k contingent to warm up and head off along the promenade to the Canadian War Memorial. Participants taking the shorter routes were also warmly welcomed back to the finish line at Beach House Grounds where every walker was awarded a commemorative medal.
During the afternoon, live music rang out from the stage set performed by Kyan Upton, Gina Ardines, Janna Hall and Laura Shepherd who all did a fabulous job of entertaining the audience. Activities, games, crafts and professional face-painters, along with food stalls, candy floss and an ice cream van, all made for the perfect finale to the day.
Taking part in the first Walk With Purpose were some of the residents of Guild Care’s care homes along with families and friends, members of staff from across the charity and their families, and members of the public keen to support this worthwhile local charity.
Guild Care also thanked headline sponsors, Bowers & Wilkins, along with other generous sponsors including ETI ltd, Pinnacle, Wall Bro's, and HD Tribe which all contributed to the success of Walk with Purpose.
“We’re so grateful for the support of all our sponsors and would also like to extend a big thank you to our suppliers who also greatly helped along the way, such as Brighton Bouncy Castles who donated tents, games, their ice cream van and the candy floss stand!” added Sophie.
"It was fantastic to see so much love and support for Guild Care and all the wonderful people we support each year. Every step really will make a difference to local lives, thank you so much to everyone for joining us. We have lots more events coming up so if you fancy abseiling from Brighton's i360, a 5k inflatable challenge, or firewalking, then get in touch - we'd love to hear from you!"
