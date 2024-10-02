Worthing Christmas Craft Fair returns this December in aid of St Barnabas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The fair aims to top £40,000 raised for the Worthing Hospice since 2015. 70 local stall holders will fill the venue with festive creations and treats.

Brought to you by The Fairy Tale Fair and The Northbrook Friends of St Barnabas group ‘So This is Christmas’ is a festive craft and vintage fair that returns with over 70 high quality craft and design stalls plus lots of magical extras. The fair is in aid of St Barnabas House which is a local independent charitable hospice located in Worthing, Sussex. The previous fair saw thousands of visitors and raised over £3,000 each for St Barnabas! They would love to raise even more this year, and have now reached over £36,000 in total raised via these fairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fair is a real community event, welcoming families and all ages to come along and enjoy the crafty creations and treats! The majority of stall holders are local makers and we hope that you can come along to support and meet them and their wonderful creations. It is also a unique chance to purchase handmade, one off gifts that you certainly won’t find on the high street!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 70 craft and vintage stalls selling handmade or hand designed gifts and festive creations. Jewellery, prints, cards, eco products, felted items, chocolates, decorations, children’s items, art, vintage accessories… all your Christmas shopping covered! If that's not enough many other magical extras will fill the day - FREE face painting & balloon modeling, homemade bakes & cafe, live performers including live choir, Sussex Ghostbusters and more.

So This is Christmas Worthing

The fair is open from 10.30am to 3.30pm at The Charmandean Centre (Forest Road, Worthing, West Sussex, BN14 9HS). Don’t miss the town crier announcing the opening at 10.30 and welcoming you in throughout the morning and you may even spot a ghostbuster or two! Parking is free, and entry is a suggested donation of £1 to St Barnabas if you can afford it.