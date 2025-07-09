Worthing community invited to join Summer Fayre fun at Care for Veterans

Care for Veterans is hosting its annual Summer Fayre on Saturday 12 July.

The family-friendly funday takes place at the Home on Boundary Road, and will be opened at midday by Worthing West MP Dr Beccy Cooper. The Town Crier Bob Smytherman will bring an end to proceedings at 4pm. Worthing Mayor Cllr Cathy Glynn-Davies is also expected to attend.

Care for Veterans provides long-term nursing, rehabilitation, respite and end-of-life care to veterans and their families who live with disabilities, including acquired brain injury and degenerative neurological conditions. It is now part of the Royal Star & Garter group, following a recent merger.

The Summer Fayre promises fun and enjoyment for people of all ages. Entertainment will be provided by groups including The Secret Shore Singers, Buskerteers Choir and Thomas A Becket Juniors Choir. There will also be a kung fu and military vehicles display, and raffle prizes on offer include tickets to the races at Plumpton. There will also be crafts stalls and traditional games such as hook-a-duck, spin the wheel, tombola’s, play your cards right, bottle hoopla and coconut shy to keep all the family entertained.

A bubble artist at Care for Veterans

Care for Veterans Home Manager Vicky Strange said: “The Summer Fayre has always been one of the highlights in the Care for Veterans calendar and I’m really looking forward to welcoming the community to share the fun and entertainment with our residents and staff.”

Entry is by donation, with all proceeds going towards the care and rehabilitation of residents at Care for Veterans.

Anyone interested in volunteering at the Summer Fayre, or who would like to donate prizes, such as plants, bottled drinks and boxes of chocolates, can email Events and Corporate Manager Clare Silva on [email protected]

For more information on Care for Veterans, go to www.careforveterans.org.uk