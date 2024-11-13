Worthing company provides funding towards new hectare of enhanced woodland and grassland in South Downs National Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hemiko, developer of the Worthing Heat Network, to provide funding as part of the Iford Estate’s ‘Iford Biodiversity Project’.

Hemiko will be the first business to sign up to Iford Estate’s Biodiversity Net Gain woodland units in the South Downs National Park. The woodland will comprise approximately one hectare of woodland and wildflower grassland to provide an enhanced habitat for Sussex’s local flora and fauna.

An important area of environmental conservation, Iford Estate is home to around 1200 species, of which about 100 had some form of conservation status, some having not been recorded in Sussex before.

As part of their planning approval, Hemiko agreed to achieve a 10% gain in biodiversity. Biodiversity refers to the variety of plants and animal life. Hemiko is doing this by contributing to biodiversity gain in the South Downs National Park, as part of the Iford Estate’s ‘Iford Biodiversity Project’.

MP Peter Kyle the Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology and Dr Beccy Cooper, MP for Worthing West visiting Hemiko earlier this year

The Worthing Heat Network will supply low carbon heating. If you are interested in connecting to the Worthing Heat Network, you can email Annwen, Connections Manager at [email protected] – your email should include your address.

Hemiko has created 32 local jobs and 12 paid opportunities for local businesses, with more to come. They are also volunteering, providing curriculum support to schools, and creating work experience and apprenticeship opportunities.

Ben Taylor, Managing Director of Iford Estates, said: “Iford Biodiversity project was delighted to be able to provide the Biodiversity Net Gain Off-Set for the new Heat Network in Worthing. It had been a pleasure to work with Hemiko who have a clear vision of the importance of purchasing high integrity BNG units. The investment they have made will enhance the condition of an important area of woodland on Iford Estate and secure its management for the next 30 years. Additionally, an area of wildflower grass will be created. Together these form part of Iford Biodiversity Project's vision to restore nature and biodiversity to 800ha of farmland outside Lewes.”

Chris Horner, Worthing Heat Network Project Manager, said: “As someone born and raised in Worthing, I’m especially proud to partner with Iford Estate and support their Biodiversity Net Gain initiative in the South Downs National Park. This collaboration marks a significant step in our commitment to biodiversity and sustainability in Worthing, through the Worthing Heat Network and by supporting local habitats and species. By investing in projects like Iford’s, we’re helping to create a lasting positive impact on the local environment that will benefit our community and natural heritage for years to come.”

Part of Iford Estate

About Hemiko

Hemiko are a heat networks utility provider. They invest in, build and run low carbon heat networks across the UK. They are investing £1bn into heat networks across the UK by 2030, including £40m into the first phase of the Worthing Heat Network, and more into later phases. In all, they plan to invest £500m in Worthing.

About Iford Estate’s Biodiversity Project

Iford Estate is a 1200ha (3000 acre) mixed farm situated wholly within the South Downs National Park, near Lewes in Sussex. The estate is comprised of Iford Farm, Swanborough Farm, Rise Farm and Houndean Farm.

By 2025 the project will have created and restored habitat and created space for nature, allowing our diversity of species to expand over the whole estate, whilst still retaining food production over the most fertile land.