Worthing couple celebrate 60th Wedding Anniversary

Bob Smytherman the local town crier attended a 60th Diamond Wedding Anniversary of Raymond and Maureen Curzon On 5th October 2024.

A celebration of this was held on Saturday 5th October 2024 at the West Worthing Workingmans Social Club, with family and friends who had travelled from all over the country.

A great time was had by all. Bob joined in getting all to join in.

This was arrange by my daughter Sandra and her friend Amanda and on the night her friend Jedda helped out.