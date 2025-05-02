Worthing Custom Scooter Show raises £2,500 for Sight Support Worthing
The event was a huge success, drawing in hundreds of visitors who enjoyed a vibrant day of custom scooters, vintage stalls, live music and delicious BBQ food. The atmosphere was buzzing with energy and community spirit; congratulations to all the scooter show winners!
Following the event, members of the Worthing Scooter Club visited SSW to present the cheque in person, arriving in style on a dozen of their stunning scooters. Guests were welcomed with refreshments and treated to a demonstration of Showdown, an exciting, accessible sport designed for people with visual impairments. Members of the club even had the chance to try the game for themselves.
Myra Jasper, SSW’s Head of Fundraising Events, said: “We are incredibly grateful to the Worthing Custom Scooter Show and all those who supported the event. The funds raised will make a meaningful difference to the lives of local people living with sight loss, helping us to provide vital services including wellbeing support, advocacy and accessible activities.”
The cheque was presented by representatives from the Worthing Custom Scooter Show, including Mike Theedom, Karen Theedom, Mike, Lisa, Mark and Debbie, Nick Squire, Aaron White, and The Bognor Ride Out Group.
Sight Support Worthing would like to thank the Worthing Custom Scooter Show for their generosity and community spirit — and we look forward to future collaborations!