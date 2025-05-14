Worthing filmmaker heads to Cannes
Michael wrote the gangster film and coproduced it with director Can Somer.
The film focuses on a London industrial estate where a cocaine dealer is concerned that the illegal activities of a new nearby neighbour will expose his own activities, but his attempts to disrupt and destroy the neighbour’s business ignites gang warfare that stretches from London to North Cyprus.
Michael said: “ This is the first feature film that I’ve written and been able to take into production. It’s been a great experience and I look forward to seeing how audiences react to it.”
Michael is currently appearing in Guy Ritchie’s highly acclaimed documentary Diamond Heist which is currently streaming on Netflix.
Michael has been working in the corporate filmmaking industry for many years and was the festival director of the London based Rob Knox Film Festival.