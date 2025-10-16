Worthing Food Foundation ‘Very Grateful’ for support from Morrisons Foundation

Worthing Food Foundation were delighted to receive a grant of £4,350 from the Morrisons Foundation to help them buy kitchen equipment for their new Community Food Club service.

Fiona Gallagher, Chair of Trustees at Worthing Food Foundation said: “We are delighted to have been awarded a significant grant from the Morrisons Foundation to support our work in the Worthing community with families who are struggling to make ends meet.

“Along with our emergency food provision for those in crisis, our new Community Food Club will help 1,000 local residents every month with a broader range of fresh, tinned and dry food, hygiene, baby and household supplies, and we are very grateful to the Morrisons Foundation for their generous support for our work."

David Scott, Morrisons Foundation Trustee said: “The cost of living crisis has hit us all hard, particularly families who were already struggling financially. That’s why I’m very proud that we’ve been able to help Worthing Food Foundation establish their Community Food Club, which will make a difference to thousands of people for years to come.”

Volunteers at Worthing Food Foundation were delighted with the support from the Morrisons Foundation for their Community Food Club service

Based in the heart of Worthing, the charity offers free emergency food and other essential items for households in crisis, supporting around 1,000 local residents every month. If you need help or would like to donate items to support families in need, please visit: https://www.worthingfoodfoundation.org.uk/