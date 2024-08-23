Worthing judo club hand out huge hamper
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
On Friday 23rd august Chris took the time to hand out a huge hamper filled with loads of goodies ranging from tea ,coffee,hot chocolate , biscuits. Jams and 6 large cakes to the dementia beehive drop inn centre
when Chris arrived he was welcomed by staff and volunteers and was made to feel welcome.
chris took the time to spend a couple of hours talking to ladies and gentlemen arriving for there coffee morning from the local area , Chris found it interesting listening to there stories
Chris said this centre is amazing for people to get together whether just to sit and talk. Have a game of pool cards dominos or even mind games the centre offer so much more.
and the staff are brilliant and so helpful
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.