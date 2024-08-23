Worthing judo club hand out huge hamper

By CHRIS COOPER
Contributor
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 15:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Head coach Sensei Chris cooper 7th dan hands out hamper to the dementia beehive drop inn centre in ferring

On Friday 23rd august Chris took the time to hand out a huge hamper filled with loads of goodies ranging from tea ,coffee,hot chocolate , biscuits. Jams and 6 large cakes to the dementia beehive drop inn centre

when Chris arrived he was welcomed by staff and volunteers and was made to feel welcome.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

chris took the time to spend a couple of hours talking to ladies and gentlemen arriving for there coffee morning from the local area , Chris found it interesting listening to there stories

Dementia beehive ferringDementia beehive ferring
Dementia beehive ferring

Chris said this centre is amazing for people to get together whether just to sit and talk. Have a game of pool cards dominos or even mind games the centre offer so much more.

and the staff are brilliant and so helpful

Related topics:Worthing

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.