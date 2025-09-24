Worthing kung fu school celebrates 20 years of inspiring young martial artists

This year marks the 20th anniversary of children’s classes at Teach Me Kung Fu Schools, a much-loved Kung Fu school that has been helping young people in the community build confidence, resilience, and focus since 2005.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past two decades, hundreds of local children have become part of the Kung Fu family, growing not only their self defence skills but their personalities too. Many students have grown with the school, with some even continuing to become instructors themselves!

To celebrate the milestone, Teach Me Kung Fu Schools will be hosting a special 20th anniversary event, featuring a graduation ceremony, student demonstrations, and a trip down memory lane with a slideshow of the school's history. Even the deputy mayor of Worthing will be attending!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Kung Fu is about so much more than kicks and punches — it’s about giving children the tools to grow as individuals," said Si-Fu Chris Saunders, founder and chief instructor of Teach Me Kung Fu Schools. "Over the past 20 years, we’ve had the privilege of seeing thousands of children flourish in confidence, self-control and respect. We’re incredibly proud of the role our school plays in the community."

Little Dragons on Grading Day

With classes catering for everyone from 4 upwards, the school continues to welcome lots of new students each year, both children and adults! The emphasis remains on personal growth, and community, ensuring everyone, regardless of ability, feels supported and encouraged.

For more information about the school and to join in the fun, visit Teachmekungfu.com and explore their socials @teachmekungfu on Facebook and Instagram.