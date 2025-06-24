Worthing Lions and PCaSO PSA testing event

Following 9 successful years of a joint event between Worthing Lions & Prostate Cancer Support Organisation (PCaSO) to provide a free PSA test for men, Worthing Lions are very pleased to announce the 10th Event will be held at the Charmandean Centre, Forest Road, Worthing on Saturday 13th September between 10am and 4pm.

A PSA test is a simple blood test used to detect Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA), a protein produced by the prostate gland. Elevated PSA levels can be an indicator of prostate conditions, including prostate cancer, but also other non-cancerous conditions like an enlarged prostate or infection. Onsite Phlebotomists will take an attendee’s blood, and the samples will go to Worthing Hospital for processing. All those who have had a PSA Test will receive an email or text message informing them when their results are available.

Many public figures including Stephen Fry, Robert DeNiro, Ben Stiller, Colin McFarlane and Sir Chris Hoy have publicly discussed their prostate cancer diagnoses and highlighted the importance of early detection through PSA testing. Additionally, a campaign featuring celebrities like David Haye, Linford Christie, Harry Belafonte, and Benjamin Zephaniah has raised awareness about prostate cancer and the need for testing, particularly among Black men.

Last year 750 men were tested at the Worthing Lions / PCaSO PSA testing event, and we are hoping even more will attend this year. Of the 750 men tested in 2024, 27 had a red result and 19 amber. In 2023 635 men were tested with 18 having a red result and 8 amber. Its definitely worth 15 minutes of your time to get tested.

PCaSO

We are encouraging as many men as possible to attend this PSA testing session this year, which is bookable NOW on the PCaSO website - just press HEREto book for more information go to the PCaSO website.

The Charmandean Centre has plenty of parking spaces and a member of Worthing Lions will assist attendees with parking, welcoming them to the event and guide them through the registration process.

We look forward to welcoming you on Saturday 13th September at the Charmandean Centre