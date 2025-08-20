Worthing Lions collect at More Radio Garden Party

When we arrived the party was in full swing, with every inch of grass covered with gardens chairs, tables and, of course, food and drink! I noticed one clear strip of grass down the middle and wondered why no one was sitting there – I soon realised the control tent was blocking the view of the stage, and the green strip of grass was in a direct line behind the tent!!

The charity benefiting from the extremely generous donations from attendees to the garden party was the Broadwater Support Hub, which was created in 2020 to support the residents of Broadwater, but it has now expanded to include other areas of Worthing.

The enthusiastic volunteers within the Support Hub operate a food bank, selling food at considerably reduced prices and a school uniform centre providing free uniforms for the children. The volunteers in the hub also run a café where people in need can get a free cup of tea and coffee with others to help reduce isolation and loneliness.

The attendees of the Garden Party were extremely generous, and the Worthing Lions accompanied by our Lion, managed to raise over £750, all of which will be given to the Broadwater Support Hub. A truly excellent result with our very sincere thanks going to More Radio for inviting us to attend the event. See you in 2026!!

