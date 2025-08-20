Worthing Lions collect at More Radio Garden Party

By Jean Irving
Contributor
Published 20th Aug 2025, 09:57 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2025, 10:12 BST
Sunday, August 17 was an enjoyable day for members of the Worthing Lions Club who attended the More Radio Garden Party, which was held on Steyne Gardens, Worthing. More Radio had kindly invited the Lions Club to attend the event to collect money for one of our local charities.

When we arrived the party was in full swing, with every inch of grass covered with gardens chairs, tables and, of course, food and drink! I noticed one clear strip of grass down the middle and wondered why no one was sitting there – I soon realised the control tent was blocking the view of the stage, and the green strip of grass was in a direct line behind the tent!!

The charity benefiting from the extremely generous donations from attendees to the garden party was the Broadwater Support Hub, which was created in 2020 to support the residents of Broadwater, but it has now expanded to include other areas of Worthing.

The enthusiastic volunteers within the Support Hub operate a food bank, selling food at considerably reduced prices and a school uniform centre providing free uniforms for the children. The volunteers in the hub also run a café where people in need can get a free cup of tea and coffee with others to help reduce isolation and loneliness.

The attendees of the Garden Party were extremely generous, and the Worthing Lions accompanied by our Lion, managed to raise over £750, all of which will be given to the Broadwater Support Hub. A truly excellent result with our very sincere thanks going to More Radio for inviting us to attend the event. See you in 2026!!

The Worthing Lions Lion meeting everyone at the party

1. Contributed

The Worthing Lions Lion meeting everyone at the party Photo: Submitted

The kiddies loved the Worthing Lions Lion

2. Contributed

The kiddies loved the Worthing Lions Lion Photo: Submitted

The event was very well attended, everyone was enjoying themselves

3. Contributed

The event was very well attended, everyone was enjoying themselves Photo: Submitted

Don't forget to attend the free PSA testing on Saturday 13th September

4. Contributed

Don't forget to attend the free PSA testing on Saturday 13th September Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Broadwater
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice