Worthing man reveals how rail operator is cracking down on antisocial behaviour

Ross Evans joined Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) as a Rail Enforcement Officer in 2020, where he worked on the frontline to help crack down on antisocial behaviour for four years.

Now GTR’s first-ever Safety and Security School Engagement Manager, Ross is sharing how the rail operator is marking Antisocial Behaviour Awareness Week (18-24 November).

“I’ve always been passionate about engaging with the community from my time as a Rail Enforcement Officer (REO), so when I saw the Safety and Security School Engagement Manager role earlier this year I didn’t hesitate to apply," said Ross.

"I’ve seen how people in similar roles can make a lasting impact, and I want to be part of that change. My job is one of several new positions GTR is investing in to improve our safety and security teams, because we want customers and colleagues to feel safe and enjoy travelling with us.”

Ross Evans is helping to deliver GTR’s Safety and Security education programme

As part of Antisocial Behaviour Awareness Week, GTR’s Rail Enforcement Officers will be teaming up with the British Transport Police (BTP) to talk to customers about antisocial behaviour and how to report incidents through the appropriate channels. The activity forms part of the train operator’s new £2.5 million Antisocial Behaviour Improvement Plan, which aims to reduce abuse and disorder.

“It’s important we engage with the public during Antisocial Behaviour Awareness Week so we can help people understand what antisocial behaviour is in order to create a better environment for everyone," continued Ross.

"Antisocial behaviour can take many forms, from violence, abuse and vandalism, to fare evasion and putting feet on seats. It’s important that behaviour that falls into these categories is properly reported, so we can work with BTP to address the issues.

“Customers can find GTR and BTP colleagues at a dedicated information stand from Monday 18 to Friday 22 November at St Pancras station. I will also be joining GTR and BTP colleagues at Brighton to talk to the public about what we can all do to tackle antisocial behaviour on the network. This is happening on Friday, November 22, so we’re encouraging people to come and talk to our friendly team!”

In his new role, Ross, aged 28, is helping to deliver GTR’s Safety and Security education programme, which includes arranging school visits, roadshows and creating training materials.

“I’ve only been in the role for three months, but I’m already getting stuck into some exciting projects. A huge part of my job focuses on how we can better engage with young people and our customers, which means visiting schools and hosting engagement events. I’m also developing additional training for our colleagues so they’re more informed about how to deescalate conflict.”

To find out more about GTR’s new Antisocial Behaviour Improvement Plan, visit GTR's NewsDesk page and search 'GTR launches plan to tackle antisocial behaviour on its network'.